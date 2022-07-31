Carlo Calenda has already made it known that he will dissolve the alliance knot tomorrow in view of the 2022 political elections and on the eve of the decision of the Action leader the conviction that the former minister will not be in the game is strengthened among the dems. “He will say no,” a Pd executive who is closely following the dossier told Adnkronos. Also this morning the leader of Action marked the distance with the Greens and the Italian Left. And also with Luigi di Maio. “What do they have to do with the Draghi agenda?”, Tweeted Calenda posting the images of yesterday’s march against the Piombino regasification plant. And again: “Let’s discuss what you want, but Action voters cannot ask Di Maio, Bonelli (anti-Ilva, waste-to-energy plants and regasifiers) and Fratoianni (who voted 55 times no confidence in Draghi) to vote in single-member constituencies”.

While waiting to understand what the Action choices will be, in the Democratic Party the work on the candidacies goes on. Next Tuesday the work of screening the proposals from the Pd provincial directions will begin at the Nazarene, which will have to send their indications by Monday. A mix of confirmations from outgoing parliamentarians, administrators but also names from civil society. See Mauro Lusetti, president of Legacoop, a name put forward by the dem of Modena who ended up in the eye of the storm in the last few hours due to the rumors that Di Maio would like to be a candidate in an armored boarding school in the Emilian city.

Today the Nazarene denied that there is any contact with Roberto Fico. “Roberto Fico with the Democratic Party? Today we read completely invented reconstructions, without any anchoring to reality. False, therefore. No contact, no courtship, no involvement”, the Nazarene’s clarification after some indiscretions. While it is confirmed that an interview is underway with the M5S exiles, Federico D’Incà and Davide Crippa.

Among the outgoing parliamentarians there are several proposals for reconfirmation put forward by the dem provincial directions. Like Alessia Morani in Pesaro, Stefano Ceccanti in Pisa, Caterina Bini in Pistoia, Andrea Marcucci in Lucca, Piero De Luca and Umberto Basso De Caro in Avellino, Andrea Giorgis and Anna Rossomando in Turin just to name a few.

However, according to Adnkronos, in the territories a certain discontent is mounting on the agreements already made and in particular on the candidates promised by the dems. “Many of us wonder what is the real contribution of some acronyms, from the Socialists to Demos … We risk sacrificing our excellent candidates, experienced personalities, to make room for those who don’t know how many votes they get”, is the reflection of a dem exponent. The latest rumors speak of a scheme that would see a couple of elected representatives confident in the lists for socialists (one for the secretary Enzo Maraio), the same for Demos (starting with the leader Paolo Ciani). Something more – we are talking about 5 places – for Article 1 (certain Roberto Speranza and Arturo Scotto). “But these are very few places and in any case over how many, it must be seen which ones …”, explains those who are following the candidacy dossier in person.

Meanwhile it also moves Matteo Renzi who actually announces the Third Pole explicitly today. “The left opens the electoral campaign by nominating Di Maio and talking about taxes. We know the right of Salvini and Meloni: sovereignists and populists. There is a world that asks to vote more. We are here #TerzoPolo”. And then Maria Elena Boschi: “Alliances are made on ideas. Better the third pole in the center”.