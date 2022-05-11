Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca.- The candidate of the PRI-PRD alliance Alejandro Aviles Alvarez officially presented one of the stellar programs of his government project. This is the card called “TRIPLET”. This plastic will concentrate the government subsidy that his eventual administration intends to grant to Oaxacan households to support them in expenses such as health, education and transportation.

This mechanism will be digitally operated and is specifically aimed at heads of households. The benefits that it proposes are: 30% support to pay for services at home such as the electricity bill, the gas tank and the internet, essential to fulfill the school duties of girls and boys from Oaxaca.

In the same way, he assured that a particular evaluation of each case will be carried out to help very punctual to those mothers who have lost their jobs. In this case, they will be supported with 3 thousand pesos for up to 3 months in which they reactivate their work.

In terms of health, Avilés Álvarez stressed that “Families will have access to the health services of the “Médico en tu Casa” program. Older adults will have free consultations and medicinesto treat and prevent diseases such as diabetes and hypertension”.

To this he added the commitment to provide Oaxacan women with free health care and breast cancer screening, gynecological services, preventive medicine, and dental care.

Regarding support for educational development, “The TRIPLETA will be the means to access school scholarships for their children and child care”. In addition, “Through this card, students, as well as older adults and people with disabilities will pay a preferential rate of 3 pesos on public transport,” he declared.

Regarding the programs aimed at the development of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, Alejandro Avilés guaranteed that the “TRIPLETA” will allow entrepreneurs to access the “Primeros Pasos” financing program, which will have the function of serving as support for the materialization of personal or family businesses throughout the state.

