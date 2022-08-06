“We will work onidentification of common candidates in single-member constituencies according to a ratio of 80 to 20 between the Democratic Party on the one hand and Verdi and SI on the other, deducting the candidacies for the other coalition forces. “This is what we read in the electoral agreement just signed by the Democratic Party, the Italian Left and Green Europe .

“This percentage – they explain – will be applied to the different groups of colleges. The same criterion, always binding only in the relationship between the Democratic Party on the one hand and Verdi and Si on the other, will also be applied to the rules for the distribution of television spaces”.