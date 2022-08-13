There Direction of the Democratic Party opened with a long applause to Sergio Mattarella. It was the secretary Enrico Letta who asked for “a tribute” for the President of the Republic. “That of 25 September – said the dem leader – is a historic choice, or one is on one side or the other”.

“Italy does not go back, we believe it, they want to make Italy go back but we will not allow it”, he underlines, adding: “Having wanted to put the Quirinale in the fire of the electoral campaign is a dramatic mistake that the right has made , which Berlusconi did “. And again: “Presidentialism was proposed in the Naples congress of the MSI as it is proposed today by the FdI and by Berlusconi”.