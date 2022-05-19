Aguascalientes.- Nora Ruvalcaba Gamezcandidate for the National Regeneration Movement party for the governorship of the state of Aguascalientes, assured that the next election on June 5 is about, on the one hand, “rewarding” the candidate of the PRI-PAN-PRD with “5 more years of corruption” or, on the other hand, “vote for change”.

During the first debate towards the elections to elect the next head of the state Executive in Aguascalientes, organized by the Electoral Institute of said federal entity, the spirits between the flag bearers of the two opposing political forces heated up.

During the health block, Nora Ruvalcaba went against the former municipal president of Aguascalientes, Teresa Jimenez Esquivelrecalling that in a previous debate the PAN deputy with license “left planted” the businessmen, however, she accused, she secretly meets with them to “ask them for moches for her campaign.”

“I’m going to tell you what this election is about: rewarding Teresa Jiménez with 5 more years of corruption or voting for change,” stressed the best-known leftist candidate in Aguascalientes.

When announcing that it would evaluate Jiménez Esquivel’s 5 years as municipal president of the state capital, the moderators of the state Electoral Institute intervened Ruvalcaba Gámez’s participation, reminding him that should stick to the health issue.

In the midst of the accusations, the flag-bearer of the Morena party for the governorship, when interrupted by the electoral officials, accused them of taking sides against her, indicating that they had entered the debate between the flag-bearers for the ownership of the State Executive .

Likewise, the former member of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) confronting the former mayor of Aguascalientes, assured that the inhabitants of the neighborhoods of the municipality that she governed are still waiting for her.

“Tell Teresa Jiménez that she presumes and I want to remind them that she committed the resources of the municipality for 30 years and also generated a debt for 10 years to pay for the lights,” criticized Nora Ruvalcaba.

We recommend you read:

Finally, making an analogy with her teaching work, Morena’s flag bearer assured that on the ballot Teresa Jiménez would be disapproved for the 5 years that she served as municipal president of the capital.