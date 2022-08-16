“It has been a long night and finally the lists of candidates of the Democratic Party for the next political elections have been decided. I only learned what my position on the list was when Marco Meloni read the list of candidates. Alberto Losacco, commissioner of the Marches Democratic Party, Irene Manzi and Augusto Curti have been designated in the places eligible for the Marche. Unbeknownst to me, my party has decided to assign me the single-member constituency of Pesaro and a third place in the proportional “. This was stated by Alessia Morani, deputy of the Democratic Party.

“I have informed my party – he announces – that I do not intend to accept these candidacies. I will later have the opportunity to explain the reasons that convinced me of the goodness of this choice “.