“For many years I have chosen not to comment on newspaper articles and the many words spent on my account when, at each step that has characterized my political commitment, I have been described as the ‘wife of’ or ‘Lady Franceschini’. Now, however, I cannot fail to do so, not only because I consider them profoundly unjust but because precisely against this misogynist and male chauvinist attitude I have always worked in institutions with acts in support of women and against discrimination against our girls in every field “. He writes it on Facebook Michela De Biase, regional councilor in Lazio for the Democratic Party and wife of the Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini.

“I cannot remain silent because I am the mother of a daughter and the example I want to give to her and to girls like her is that no one can afford to demean us, belittle us, question what we are, the work we have done, our dreams -Continues Di Biase-. Yes, I am the wife of a man who, like me, is in politics, we met thanks to militancy, as often happens to many in the workplace “.

“I did not know him yet when for the first time I applied for my Town Hall, at the age of 26, combining political commitment, university and work. I was a municipal councilor for two terms, before being elected and I was the first female group leader of my neighborhoods: Alessandrino, Centocelle, Tor Sapienza, Quarticciolo, La Rustica. I was then elected to the city council in Rome, always asking people to write my name on the ballot paper “, underlines the representative of the Democratic Party.

“In 2016, after having held the role of president of the culture commission, I was the first of the elected and I became the leader of the Democratic Party in the Capitoline assembly while Virginia Raggi was mayor. From there, I was elected in the Lazio Region where I was the second most voted councilor. Nominated? No, voted. I have always asked for the trust of the citizens, who also wrote about 15,000 Di Biase times on the ballot in that circumstance “, Di Biase emphasizes.

“I have represented the Democratic Party in institutions for 16 years, 16 years of meetings, debates, militancy, joy, sharing common goals. Now, describing myself as “the wife of” is in the first place unfair and, much more serious, is the result of a macho culture that wants to tell women not through their work, their history but through the man (husband, father , brother) next to them -clarifies-. Both the Roman and regional Democratic Party has put mine in the shortlist of candidates for the next political elections, for this I am proud and grateful. Grateful because what has always been my community has recognized my work and my commitment over the years “.