“I do not think there are particularly critical issues” within the center-right. But the request of Fdi is “not to campaign by making promises that cannot be kept, we need seriousness”. Giorgia Meloni said this on Tg1 talking about the 2022 political elections.

” Of course we fear the challenge we face … – underlined the Fdi leader – We think we have the right recipes to face the economic crisis ”.

Furthermore, “Brothers of Italy guarantees more than any other the Atlanticism of Italy”, said Meloni.