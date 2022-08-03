The government teams “since the world began on the basis of the electoral result, it means respecting the citizens. This does not mean that we cannot indicate one or two ministers, some personalities, but not the team. “This was stated by Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia, in Controcorrente, in view of the 2022 political elections scheduled for 25 September.

Matteo Salvini at the Viminale as Interior Minister in the event of a center-right victory? “Salvini was a minister, he is a capable person in that role but they are not things to be defined first but to be discussed with the coalition on the basis of what the Italians tell us”, said the Fdi leader.

As for the alliance between Enrico Letta and Carlo Calenda, “I consider it good news, both by merit and by method. On the merits, it seems to me that Letta has some difficulty in putting together her curious allies. If you look at the program of Calenda and Fratoianni c ‘is to put your hands in your hair “.

Instead, “there are differences between us on the nuances but we agree that we want to lower taxes. On the left, Calenda wants nuclear power and Fratoianni not even gas”.

Then the lunge: “I did not understand by virtue of what Calenda assigns licenses not only to me, but to everyone in Italy. If he then explains what he did in his life, I remember him being appointed minister without citizens’ consent to manage industrial crises that just ask the employees of Mercatone or Embraco, left in the middle of the road “.