Cancún.- This Wednesday, May 11, the candidate for Morena for the governorship of Quintana Roo, Maria Elena Hermelinda Lezama Espinoza published a statement in which promises to end corruption in the entity.

It was on her Twitter account “MaraLezama” where the licensed mayor of Cancun announced that signed 10 commitments proposed by the Citizen Participation Committee to end what he described as “that cancer that has done so much” damage to the entity located in southern Mexico.

“As governor, I will guarantee a transparent government that fights corruption and renders clear accounts to the people. Today I signed 10 anti-corruption commitments to definitively put an end to that cancer that has affected #QuintanaRoo so much.”

Besides, said to work in the same direction as the movement led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO)the Fourth Transformation.

“I come to sign these commitments because I believe in them, because in the 4T we believe in the fight against corruption and in strengthening transparency,” he said.

In another publication on the same social network, she shared a campaign bulletin entitled “IN THE 4T WE FIGHT CORRUPTION: MARA LEZAMA”, in which she highlighted that, since her arrival in public service, she shared her 3 out of 3.

Mara Lezama, born on September 29, 1969, maintained that, if she wins the governorship of Quintana Roo, she will be in charge of ensuring the execution and budget allocation for the Program for the Implementation of the Anticorruption Policy in the Executive Power.

“In Cancun we closed many keys where the money went and we moved forward with the digitalization of procedures, which speeds them up and prevents corruption,” concluded the woman born in the Benito Juárez municipality.

