The last one poll confidential delivered today to the Nazarene, learns the Adnkronos, sees the Pd first party above Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and the allies – potential – all growing in view of the 2022 political elections on 25 September. Despite the turbulent week. Not to mention the last few hours. Numbers in hand today the dem secretary put the leaders – seen today – in front of a choice: go together and try to win or go divided and award a victory practically on the table to the right.

Read also

“Politics is not testimony”, makes clear Letta, tireless weaver and federator of a complicated alliance. And on the tensions via social media he calls everyone to responsibility: “Just give the country a show in this way”.

On the ‘left’ side of the coalition, the message seems to find attentive ears. “The Greens have already said yes. Tomorrow the national assembly of Italian left will have to decide. But “there is optimism about the possibility of an agreement”, they say from the Nazarene. After the decision of Si there should be a new meeting, announced for today evening but which will be tomorrow after the determinations of the party led by Nicola Fratoianni.

Yet on the other hand, the knot with Action by Carlo Calenda is not resolved. Today the two-hour face-to-face at the Arel headquarters in the presence of the secretary of Più Europa, Benedetto Della Vedova.

Mouths sewn by the centrists but, from what is reported, Calenda would have asked for reassurance on the programmatic points agreed with Letta. “You cannot make a pact with the equal and opposite left”, would have been the reasoning of the leader of Action.

Nothing of the sort, the demos argue. The pact with Calenda is already a system of broad inclusion in the contents. On foreign policy, the line of the Democratic Party is very clear and does not change, on the contrary “we have been the most firm and consistent on the Ukraine crisis and also on the gas issue on which Calenda instead had some hesitation”.

But the document signed with Action and More Europe also contains those issues of attention to the social crisis also shared by the red and green, from the minimum wage to the cut of the tax wedge to give more money in paychecks to workers.

Meanwhile, the day of ‘passion’ among the demos with the live social confrontation between potential allies makes more than one say to give up everyone and go alone, relaunching the majority vocation. These temptations, however, are not shared by Letta. “We are the strongest list but we do not have this temptation”, the federator’s reasoning. At least until it is possible. Time is running out. “The intention is to close the whole picture by tomorrow. Time is running out“, the Nazarene points out.