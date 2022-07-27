Can Matteo Renzi be part of the alliance led by the Democratic Party? “I already said it, we don’t veto anyone“. Thus Enrico Letta on the sidelines of the feast of Unity in San Miniato in the province of Pisa. The discussion is based on” three fundamental criteria “:” We will build electoral alliances with those who bring added value, those who arrive with a constructive spirit and those who are approaches without putting twenty “, explains the secretary of the Democratic Party.” The electorate is mobile, in 2018 who could have predicted that a political movement would have taken 33%? None … This means that today the volatility of the vote is a rule, so we have great determination, knowing that the vote will be decided in the last week, in the last seven days the future of the country will be decided“.

As for the center-right summit, Letta says: “It is an important day in Italian politics: Berlusconi and Salvini have chosen to hand themselves over to Melonithey have chosen to bring down Draghi to become wingmen of Meloni “.” This confirms that the elections will be a confrontation between us and Meloni ” he concludes.