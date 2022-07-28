“Today’s revelations in the press about the ties between Salvini and Russia are disturbing. It is an electoral campaign that begins in the worst way because there is a very clear blemish. We ask for an account“

. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, on the sidelines of the Coldiretti assembly goes down very hard.

“We want to know if those who brought down the Draghi government did so on the mandate of a foreign power that is attacking today and with which we cannot have good relations. Salvini was not even able to deny – attacks Letta – made a statement that not only is not a denial but rather confirms all the dark ties with Putin and Russia. We formally ask the government for clarity e we will take the matter to Copasir. Meloni should also clarify the ties of his ally with Russia “.