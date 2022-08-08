“I believe that the first honor is to respect one’s word, it is valid in politics as in life. And not a word given haphazardly, but a signature made in front of the cameras (…) If a politician, a statesman, blows the agreements he signed because he changed his mind there is no more politics, we are on Twitter, where you can change your mind every minute. Well, I think Calenda has exchanged Twitter with the real world “. Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, who in an interview with the Press’ reiterates his disappointment at the choice of the leader of the Action to withdraw from the electoral agreement signed with the Democratic Party and + Europe.

“In the document – adds Letta, referring to the ‘contract’ signed with Action – it was written that there would be other agreements and we had clarified that they would be required by the electoral law, bringing elements of convergence especially of an institutional nature. This is why I called it ‘pact for the Constitution’. Calenda thinks as if he does not know how this electoral law works, which requires making alliances for the uninominal part. Those who go alone are giving the others victory “.

However, if the republican front had to be, to stem the center-right, at that point it was necessary to have everyone in it, including 5 stars. Or not? “The 5 stars have taken on the very serious responsibility of bringing down Draghi. As far as we are concerned, the alliances are closed and defined. It was too complicated. Now we are only thinking about the electoral campaign, talking about our issues, meeting people . We have 600 unification parties going on all over Italy. I’m not saying I’ll do them all, but lots of them “.

Calenda and Renzi could now build a third pole that would eat votes especially in the Democratic Party … “This logic of the center is residual with respect to individual behavior, there is no political strategy. And since I don’t see crowds of Northern League voters or Brothers of Italy running towards them is a way to help Meloni and Salvini, not to fight them “.

Iv and Action “are taking on this responsibility. But when I see the polls I am worried up to a certain point: we have the role of the leading party. In this there is a difference between them and the Democratic Party because ours is a collective work . I took the baton from Nicola Zingaretti and I will pass it on to my successor, who I hope will be a woman. I have learned in life that you don’t just feel good at the head of the table. In politics you have to know how to do numbers two, three, or stick up posters “.