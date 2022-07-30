Once upon a time there was Denis Verdini doing good and bad weather at Forza Italia when it came to solving the puzzle of the constituencies. Feared and respected but also hated for his ‘power of him’, everyone referred to him, starting with Silvio Berlusconi. Gone are the times of the Nazarene pact, now at the table of the center-right that counts, what on Tuesday he should meet to begin the difficult negotiation on the places on the list safe, possible and losers, the blue party will present itself with the number two Antonio Tajani and Roberto Occhiuto, current governor of Calabria, known to most (also by the press) as group leader in the Chamber and among the top Calabrian leaders of the party, even if far away from the spotlight, tell the well-informed, he has always been interested in electoral systems and ‘numbers’.

In the Forces delegation, they say, there should also be a new entry, the young deputy from Bergamo Alessandro Sorte, which rose to the headlines last May for having organized an electoral demonstration with over a thousand militants at the Fiera di Treviglio (his hometown), where the Cav, surprisingly, intervened, which caused a sensation for his words on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in dissent from the Draghi line. Sorte emerged at the river summit last Wednesday in Montecitorio among the center-right leaders, which ended after more than three hours with the agreement on the premiership and the division of single-member constituencies.

Born in 1984, in 2009 Sorte began his political career in the Berlusconian orbit: elected provincial councilor of Bergamo for the PDL, he became regional councilor in Lombardy in 2013. One year after the big leap when he was called in the Giunta Maroni to be councilor to infrastructure and mobility. At the latest policies, the landing in Montecitorio, in the single-member 8 constituency of Romano di Lombardia with over 87,000 votes compared to the 30,000 of the center-left candidate, Ludovica Paloschi.

In August 2019 Sorte is among the founders of ‘Cambiamo!’, The new party of Giovanni Toti: on 9 September he leaves Fi due to a break with the then president of the deputies Maria Stella Gelmini, voting on the same day no confidence in Conte II for then join the Mixed ‘Let’s change! -Ten times better’ component with other former Azzurri colleagues. His stay with the Ligurian governor lasts very little, less than two months: in fact, on November 30 he returns to blue after an interview in Arcore with Cav.

At the coalition meetings on the colleges there will therefore be experts from each party, the so-called Sherpas. We are talking about Ignazio La Russa, Francesco Lollobrigida and Giovanni Donzelli for Fdi; Roberto Calderoli and Giancarlo Giorgetti for the Lega; Senator Antonio De Poli for the UDC, Saverio Romano for Us with Italy and a representative of Coraggio Italia. On Tuesday 2 August they should meet at the Lega group in Montecitorio at 10.30 and it is not yet clear whether a more political summit will also be held today between the center-right leaders.