Aguascalientes.- Nora Ruvalcaba Gamezcandidate for the Morena party for governor of the state of Aguascalientesemphasized that the closeness with the citizens will be something that distinguishes his administration in case of being elected next summer.

In this sense, the standard-bearer of the ruling party recalled that the project of the Fourth Transformation, headed by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorarose from the villageso this will continue to be the basis of it, he emphasized.

During a visit to the neighborhoods of the state capital, Ruvalcaba Gámez highlighted that the governments of the National Regeneration Movement are characterized by governing “together with the people”, for which he asserted that this trait will also be present in his.

“We are a movement that arises in the public square, that arises from the people and when we are in government at the federal level or in some states, we continue to govern together with the people,” he remarked.

Likewise, the most well-known left-wing candidate in the state, guaranteed that her campaign for the governorship of the state consists of listen a lot to citizensmaintaining that this was the case from the first day the process began.

By arguing that the contrast campaign is key to being able to confront ideas, since it is an important factor when the population chooses who to vote for, Nora Ruvalcaba went against the other candidates for the title of the state Executive in Aguascalientes.

“We can see how the adversaries have a strategy of taking great care of themselves, being walled off, only going to well-cared events, there is no contact or closeness because surely they will do very badly with the claims, they prefer to take care of themselves,” he said.

Finally, the standard-bearer of Morena considered of great importance the sectoral forumsby emphasizing that there you can contrast and debate the different proposals and ideas of the candidates for a certain public office.

“We are prepared to continue promoting and defending the project that we represent and above all to confront it with the project of our main adversary (Teresa Jiménez) so that citizens make their best decision,” he said.