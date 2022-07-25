“I have read the manifesto of Action. Europeanism and Atlanticism, infrastructures, Pnrr, industry 4.0, revision of citizenship income. This is the Draghi agenda and it is what Italy needs. Carlo Calenda I am here, let’s meet”. He wrote it on Twitter Maria Stella Gelmini. The leader of Action immediately replied to the minister, now a former Forza Italia, via Twitter: “With great pleasure”.

Read also

Today Calenda presented the Republican Pact of Action and + Europe. “It is not open to whoever dropped Draghi, it contains all points on which League and 5 stars dropped Draghi. Action was born with the aim of politically canceling the 5 stars, so no to those who brought Draghi down and does not share this program “, he pointed out, specifying:” We share the principles of the Draghi agenda. But no one calls it Draghi agenda because we had it before Draghi. “

As for Forza Italia, “it has fully entered the populist and sovereign anti-European and anti-Atlanticist area. It is no coincidence that Draghi was brought down by all the pro-Putinian parties”.