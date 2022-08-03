For now, there is no agreement with the Democratic Party, in view of the 2022 political elections. Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli, leaders of the Italian Left and the Greens, say so. “If this agreement which we have worked on and which we still would like is not done, and at the moment it does not exist, we have our proposal in the field ”, he says. Fratoianni a The race to vote, on La7. As for the hypothesis of racing with the M5S, the leader of Si replies: “We didn’t hear from Conte”.

“The pact between Calenda and Letta does not bind us in any way. What I want to know is whether that pact draws the outline of a general proposal, because if so it ends here” he says. As for Letta, who said that tomorrow he will be in Rome all day, the leader of Si replies: “Tomorrow I’ll be in Rome too … ”.

“Neither Fratoianni nor I go with the Democratic Party, we have our list – he says Bonelli to Metropolis on Repubblica.it – ​​The way the Letta-Calenda agreement was set up yesterday could also allow an agreement with M5S, a technical agreement. M5S as well as Calenda is part of this alliance with a technical understanding. “

“We are working on the definition of programmatic points – he then explains to The race to vote on La7 – The proposal made by Calenda has greatly disoriented the people of the center left”. “We are outlining a package of proposals. If Calenda thinks he is the one who thinks he has 20%, he first takes it and then we talk about it. Since he has the same votes as ours, he must have a sense of the limit ”.