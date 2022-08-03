“I’m not very optimistic.” Eleonora Evi, co-spokesperson of the European Greens, thus replies to the Adnkronos on the possibility of compacting the center-left coalition in view of the political elections of 25 September 2022, after the postponement of the meeting, already scheduled for today, with Enrico Letta. The pact signed yesterday between the Democratic Party and Action-More Europe “says one thing very clear: it excludes all the others. And all the others are us”.

Does the postponement of the meeting with Letta a prelude to a rupture? “Today we have not confirmed the meeting because we need time to reflect among ourselves as Europa Verdi and with the Italian Left. Since yesterday the conditions objectively changed after the agreement between Letta and Calenda. An agreement that is inadmissible to us from many points of view starting from those of contents and program. From what we have read, there is no point of contact with us and no response to the issues of the climate and social crisis. And then there is also a question of method “.

Which? “The pact between them is legitimate but it says a very clear thing. That is, it excludes all the others and it is we who were the first to start a dialogue and a confrontation to unite the democratic field. we are witnessing a pact that excludes a political force like ours of Verdi with the Italian Left which, according to the polls, weighs as much as Action and could weigh even more … As we have said, there is also great unease among our people who aimed to see an ecological and leftist subject fully represented “.

But won’t it also be a question of electoral agreements? Letta and Calenda have agreed on 70% of the colleges to the Democratic Party and 30% to the centrists … Need a rebalancing? “We are still in a phase of confrontation between us. However if this path goes on it is evident that a rebalancing is needed if we continue together“.

There are rumors that you would be in contact with Giuseppe Conte to create a subject to the left of the Democratic Party, is it true? “There are no contacts at the moment. I can say, however, that there is an ongoing reflection also on this hypothetical path. But it must also be said that going fragmented can only facilitate the victory of the right and a dangerous fascist drift”.

What does Letta have to do to keep you inside? “If we want to reactivate a work on the issues, the message to Letta is this: say something left and ecologist“. But will there be the match tomorrow?” I don’t know yet if tomorrow or later. ”