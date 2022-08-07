“The need to give stability to Italy also depends on the ability one has to come together, unite and build, in moments when difficult businesses have to be faced. It is the spirit of governments of national unity that arise in difficulties”. Thus Luigi Di Maio, political head of Civic Engagement, speaking in the joint assembly.

“Civic engagement continues to aggregate, in the coming days there will be new arrivals. There is a lot of enthusiasm. The numerous requests to participate in our project, which keep coming, honor us,” he added.

“Enrico Letta has taken on the burden of trying to keep together the front of those who recognize themselves in the rights and value of dialogue albeit with differences, and of those who care about the stability of the country without giving up change”, he added. .