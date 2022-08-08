The number 2 of the Dem diminishes the choice of Calenda: “I have an excellent relationship with him, also for this I am sorry”

Irene Tinagli, Deputy Secretary of the Democratic Party, she declares “surprised and very embittered. Above all for the method with which all this happened ”with respect to the decision of Carlo Calenda to tear the agreement between Action and the Dems.

“Calenda – explains Tinagli to Messenger – has always known, from day one, that there would be a form of agreement with them, so much so that, after a first handshake with Lettawanted to renegotiate the alliance to define some modalities of our agreement with Italian Left and Greens, for example by excluding their candidacies in single-member colleges. Which we have accepted and respected. Instead, he has thought about it again. Frankly unexpected decision after all the effort we had put into discussing every detail ”.

“The latest Ipsos polls published a few days ago – explains Letta’s deputy – gave Action at 3.4%, a result that certainly would have been useful for the coalition, but I do not think it is an impossible gap to fill between now and 25 September. Especially if we think that now the Democratic party it remains the only large party capable of putting a stop to a right-wing, anti-Europeanist, sovereign coalition that proposes an idea of ​​society that turns the clock back seventy years. I think many Italians will make these considerations.

No imbalance on the left for the Democratic Party, after the exit of Calendafor two reasons – explains Irene Tinagli: “First of all, I welcome the statements by + Europe, who still considers the agreement with the PD valid and I hope that the dialogue with them can continue with a constructive spirit and a positive outcome. Secondly, I remember that the Democratic Party, since its foundation, is a center-left party that speaks to those social and economic strata that have a more liberal democratic inspiration. We have important roots in those worlds that give us confidence and the concrete proof are the extraordinary results that the PD has achieved in the last administrative rounds in northern Italy ”.

On the possibility of success of a third pole, the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party has no doubts: “I sincerely strongly doubt that any center-left voter will go to vote for a party that, in fact, will contribute to playing the right game and” making the Italy like Venezuela ”, to use the words of the same Calenda which for me still remain valid today as the day before yesterday.





There is still space to express a personal bitterness, not just political, for Calenda’s unexpected gesture: “I met him three days ago – he says Irene Tinagli – we talked about programs, proposals, I have always had an excellent relationship with Carlo, and this makes this sudden decision of hers even more inexplicable and difficult to digest. The thing I regret most is that I am convinced that this move will not benefit anyone, not even him. But now we have to look ahead. I have just closed the meeting on the program with colleagues from the Democratic Party, we have an extraordinary wealth of ideas on which it will be nice to campaign ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

