Crackdown on the electoral lists, in the Pd house, on the eve of the decisive direction to know the dem electoral alignment. After the approval of the program, the ‘parliamentary’ Pd will in fact be reconvened on Sunday for the ok to the candidacies. In the meantime, at the Nazareno there are meetings and contacts with the electoral puzzle that is taking shape more and more under the eyes of Enrico Letta and, above all, of the working group led by the head of the secretariat Marco Meloni.

Until the last moment, however, travel is always possible. Without forgetting that the lists will be filed over the weekend of 20-21 August. Perhaps this is why some executives, leaving the national headquarters of the Democratic Party, also hypothesized a multi-step scheme with the green light from the Management on Sunday to the multi-member price lists and the confirmation of the mandate to the secretary to close the single-member companies more calmly.

Nothing certain yet. What is certain is that the work to be done on the lists this time is particularly complex. The cut of the parliamentarians makes both the selection of candidates and the placement in the various colleges complicated. A few examples? Puglia has lost 22 parliamentarians. Another example of the difficulties to be overcome, of the 13 single-member colleges in Tuscany very many (some say everyone) would be contestable. And then there is the variable of alliances, with the spaces to be ensured for the electoral ‘partners’. Not to mention the ‘cahiers de doléances’ browsed these days practically by all the territories, which do not want ‘parachuted’ candidates.

In this context it is very likely that the eligible candidates will remain ‘hung’ until the last moment. Speaking of Tuscany, they shouldn’t send the big names on the pitch. Roberto Speranza should find space in the Chamber, in the plurinominal of Florence (share Article 1, of course). Like Nicola Fratoianni he could run for the Senate in the uninominal Pisa-Livorno. Letta (outgoing deputy of the Siena college) could decide to ‘move’ and lead the list of the plurinominal to the Senate. For the same place, however, the names of Susanna Camusso and Dario Franceschini circulate.

Among the curiosities, in the mythical college of Mugello the Democratic Party could point to the Chamber on Marco Furfaro (also running for the list). In Lucca, on the other hand, open discussion on the candidacy of the former group leader in the Senate Andrea Marcucci, historical representative of a college that over the years has become increasingly contestable and today is considered to be at very high risk.

In Bologna, the candidacy of Pier Ferdinando Casini continues to be discussed in ‘his’ seat in the majority Senate. Seat for which the name of Virginio Merola was also circulated. The solution could be a ‘move’ of the former mayor of Bologna to the Chamber. But, even here, the question still remains open. Gianni Cuperlo’s candidacy remains in ‘stand by’.

A novelty from the city of the two towers could be the candidacy of Ilaria Cucchi, obviously at a height of YES. While the chances of seeing Emma Bonino in the city on the list (more likely a candidacy of her in Rome) are given in decline.

In Milan it would seem more uncertain the candidacy of Pier Francesco Maran, the councilor of the Sala council already champion of preferences. But even here, very open discussion. While in Lombardy the surprise could always come from the allies of the Italian Left, who could re-propose Pippo Civati ​​in the proportional to Monza. Leading names for the Democratic Party also in Campania, such as Enzo Amendola, who should be the leader in the plurinominal in the Chamber of Naples.

In the Senate, the leading position in the city should be held by Dario Franceschini, in ‘tandem’ with Annamaria Furlan, first in the other city college for Palazzo Madama. Respect for the man-woman tandem capilista remains however, throughout Italy, a constant on the lists of the Democratic Party.