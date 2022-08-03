“We prefer to present ourselves even alone but we are open to civil society, to the healthy part of the country, to associations and we will propose to the citizens figures, personalities who will be able to make their contribution. “This was said on the post-Tg2 by Giuseppe Conte, responding to a possible solo race and possible alliances with the Greens and the Italian Left in view of the 2022 political elections.

Then, to the accusations made by the Democratic Party in relation to the responsibility of having brought down the Draghi government, he replied: “I always put my face to it, at this moment I don’t have to justify anything, I simply pressed the government on the prospect of an autumn hot, and it was right to force the government to tell us what the measures would be and a timeline with more precise indications. In such a situation, the M5S cannot share direct government responsibility by giving a blank bill to someone, to how prestigious it is, with no guarantee of understanding where we are going and how we will get there “.

“Taking down the government was not our goal – he remarked – then if they want to blame us we assume it, it seems clear to me that Prime Minister Draghi, with a posture that is even a little contemptuous, did not intend to grasp the genuine meaning of the confrontation we proposed to him. Other parties got in the way of wanting to exclude us from the majority, Forza Italia and Lega. Even before that, Luigi Di Maio who, as foreign minister, faced with an international crisis, has seen fit to devote himself to forming a party before our eyes instead of peace negotiations, then starting to cannonade us every day “.

These the priorities listed by Conte: “We have an advantage, that we have already declined the priorities and presented them to Prime Minister Draghi: we cannot accept that there are workers who break their backs for 3 euros gross an hour, the problem of insecurity, young people and women with fixed-term employment contracts, which for 10% have a duration of only one day and most do not exceed a month. We have the problem of the loss of purchasing power of the impoverished middle class, the problem of productivity and wages. With the high bill and the high prices we cannot face the autumn, we must intervene because otherwise consumption will decrease and the whole production system will collapse. And then we must abolish IRAP for all businesses “.