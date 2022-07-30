“Seriousness, responsibility and courage to change. Like when we governed the country in the most difficult moment. With those who do not count, for those who have no voice”. The president of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte writes on Twitter. Who then, in a video statement-appeal, adds: “I am a serious and responsible person, I am the same person who faced the hardest period of the pandemic, taking measures first in the Western world. I am the one – continues Conte – who has brought to Italy 209 billion for the NRR, which donated 130 billion to families and businesses for the maintenance of the entrepreneurial and social fabric. With our measures, one million citizens have been freed from poverty “.

“We will talk to them – continues Conte – we will talk to young people who have no guarantees for the future. Women at this moment have great difficulties in having children. Paternity leave today is only 10 days, if we extend it – suggests – the mother you can have the guarantee that your father will also be there to support you in the responsibility of raising a child. We will speak to professional workers, VAT numbers, traders, artisans, small entrepreneurs, to all those who every day have to make ends meet in order to arrive at the end of the month. Citizens will have the guarantee that the commitments we make, looking them in the eye, will be kept “.