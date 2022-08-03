“I have not yet decided” if I will apply, “we have not yet arrived at the moment of drawing up the lists”. This was said by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, guest of ‘Agorà’ on Raitre. As for his team, “we have some surprises – assured the 5-star leader – but I won’t anticipate them, we will make them known when the electoral campaign is in full swing. Certainly there will be some highly prestigious personalities and expertise that will lend us a hand “.

“Everyone asks me about Alessandro By Battistaa serious and generous person who made a great contribution to the M5s victory in 2018. We will discuss his return to the M5s, now there is a new path. We will confront each other in a fair and sincere way “.

As for the ‘parliamentary’ “we absolutely must do themit is a significant step that falls within our criteria of direct and participatory democracy to give members the opportunity to express themselves also on the choice of candidates “, he explained, confirming that the M5s will directly involve the militants in the choice of the next candidates in the political elections.