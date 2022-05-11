The circular, signed by the director of Prevention of the ministry of health Gianni Rezza, recalls the law decree n. 41 of 4 May 2022

Rome – In order to guarantee adequate security conditions in the completion of the phases of collecting the vote of positive voters al COVID-19 in hospital or home treatment and for all those who are in conditions of isolation, for the elections to be held in 2022 the members of the hospital constituencies and special seats must be equipped with green Covid-19 certifications.

The new circular of the ministry of health provides for this’ Indications on measures to prevent the risk of infection by SarsCoV2 for the conduct of electoral consultations and referendums provided for by thearticle 75 of the Constitution to be held in the year 2022 ‘.

The circular, signed by the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Gianni Rezza, recalls the law decree n. 41 of 4 May 2022 with which the operational, precautionary and safety procedures for collecting the vote in electoral and referendum consultations of the year 2022 were regulated. The decree intends to safeguard the full exercise of the right to vote by all citizens through operational methods that ensure, by identifying specific precautionary measures, the full guarantee of the conduct of the electoral and referendum procedure and the collection of the vote, also providing for positive Covid-19 voters, placed in hospital or home isolation, explicit operational and safety methods that allow, also to these subjects, to be able to take an active part in the consultations.