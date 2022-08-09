“Action a leader already has”. This is how the minister for the South Mara Carfagna responds to On air on La7, to a question about her possible leadership of the hypothetical third Action-Italia Viva pole, in view of the 2022 political elections. It was the Secretary of Action Carlo Calenda, this afternoon, to talk about leadership to possibly be entrusted to “a third party, who knows”.

“A very close, very serious confrontation is underway. We want to give a container to the moderates” says Carfagna speaking of the negotiation underway between Italia Viva and Action.

“Calenda and Renzi find themselves consuming steps that normally take weeks or months to complete. These elections – he adds – were a bolt from the blue for everyone, except for the parties that provoked them, which probably had to time in mind to send the Draghi government home to win a few more parliamentary seats “.

“I am not commenting on a serious confrontation that is underway, not only are candidates at stake, but we are working on a container to represent moderate Italy that has no point of reference. The moderates – continues Carfagna – disappeared on July 20, when they decided to join those sovereignists who caused instability in our country “.

On Giorgia Meloni the minister says: “She is certainly a capable woman, but she has a different vision of the country from mine. Like Salvini, she is betting on a depressed and isolated Italy, because this is how they collect votes. Giorgia Meloni imagines Italy is much more similar to Orban’s Hungary than to France or Germany “.