“If Draghi said tomorrow that he is not available then I would apply. We will explain how I intend to govern this country”. Carlo Calenda told SkyTg24.

“We will not make political coalitions with common programs and leadership with the entire center-left. What the electoral law does not provide – Calenda wrote on Twitter – We are evaluating the option of going independent from the poles and that of making an agreement to save uninominal while maintaining ours. leadership and our program “.