Social back and forth between the Action leader Carlo Calenda and the exponent dem Goffredo Bettini. Among the many comments to her tear with the Democratic Party, Calenda this morning chooses just that of Bettini, to whom she sends a special tweet. Bettini had accused the former minister of economic development of “unreliability and ruthlessness”.

Calenda’s reply is dry: “Goffredo, let’s do one thing, let’s talk about it after you’ve repeated like a Thai mantra ‘I was wrong to think that Conte was the new Prodi’ twenty times and we’re okay. Then let’s talk about electoral alliances “.

Bettini’s counter-answer arrives: “Dear Carlo, let’s talk again when you understand that the mantra is a Hindu practice that has nothing to do with Thailand. That it is Buddhist and to a small extent Muslim. Once again, not only in politics, you are wrong “.