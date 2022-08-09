“We at 2%? The figure is from Youtrend, who is the pollster for + Europe and the Democratic Party. They are the only pollsters who make surveys while no one detects why people are on the beach”. Action secretary Carlo Calenda says this to Filo rosso on Rai3, in view of the 2022 political elections on 25 September.

“They are the same ones who gave us 0.45%, when we then took the administrative average of 8. Yesterday someone – adds the leader of Action – said that this pole could reach 15%, tomorrow another will say a ‘another thing. I don’t care, there is a month left for the elections, let’s make it simpler, let’s wait for the elections “.

The reply from Lorenzo Pregliasco, founding partner of YouTrend, arrives on Twitter. “The heat of the electoral campaign can make people unclear. We work with almost all the main parties, as well as with institutions and companies, like all our colleagues. Last night a SWG poll for La7 (on the beach?) Came out. of the administrative is invented “, he writes responding to the statements of Calenda. “I wish Carlo Calenda many wishes for the electoral campaign, I hope he can live it with serenity dealing with more important things of YouTrend. We will continue to do our job, which as he knows we try to do our best, even when he doesn’t like the results” he adds. (images raiplay.it)