





As the last commitment of the passage through capitals of the Northeast this Saturday, President Jair Bolsonaro participated on the night of this Saturday, 15, in an event at the Assembly Sanctuary of São Luis (MA). The president repeated the script of attacks on candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), remade promises and spoke of religion.

When asking for votes in the region where he had the worst performance in the first round of elections, Bolsonaro cited a biblical passage to say that the faithful are responsible for their “actions and omissions”.

“We have values, principles, culture, we have a religion, we believe in God. Some say we shouldn’t talk about elections in religious temples, but we talk about elections today so that tomorrow we can talk about Jesus in our churches”, he said, in a shorter speech than those held earlier in Teresina (PI) and Fortaleza (CE) ).

In addition to repeating the promise of continuing the exemption of fuel and the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, he emphasized positions dear to the evangelical electorate, by reaffirming that he does not accept debating the legalization of abortion and drugs, in addition to what he calls the “ideology of genre”.

“The other side promised water to the Northeast and did not bring it. Now promises picanha and beer. For God’s sake”, she ended, citing one of Lula’s campaign slogans.







