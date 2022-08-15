“Illegal immigration is an infamous human trafficking and also a serious threat to our economy and our security”. The president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi says this in his program pill.

“My government had almost eliminated it, with only 4000 migrants in 2010, now it is again a great danger for Italy. Europe – says the former prime minister – must help us, we must stop the landings by signing new agreements with African countries on the Mediterranean, and those who manage to disembark must be distributed among all European countries in proportion to their population and economic possibilities. Europe must also manage repatriation together. A new policy on returns. immigration must be humane but rigorous “, concludes Berlusconi.