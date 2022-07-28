“A thousand euros a month for thirteen months to all our grandmothers and all our mothers”. It is one of the points that Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, intends to make if the center-right were to govern after the 2022 political elections scheduled for 25 September.

“As for the elderly, my elderly colleagues, we want to give serenity and dignity to those people who have not been able to pay contributions but who are the people who have worked the most”, he told Zona Bianca. “Our grandmothers and mothers have worked tirelessly at home, in the afternoon, in the evening, sometimes at night, on Saturdays, Sundays, during the holidays, so we will guarantee and we have already reckoned on where to find the naturally necessary funds: 1000 euros per month for thirteen months to all our grandmothers and all our mothers, I think this is good news for 13 million elderly people, of which half, more than half, are grandmothers and mothers “, he adds.

In the center-right program “we add the free dentist, even for expensive implants, for the elderly who do not have the possibility to have it”.

“My dream is to create green corridors around the cities of the woods and within the cities that unite all the green parts of the parks of the same cities, because nature is extraordinary, it saves us from many diseases, it also makes us live a lot better, “he says again.