“An ‘artist’ of the left, educated and democratic, says that Italians are a” people of ignorance “if they vote for the League and the right. We answer him with a smile, with work and ideas to make Italy great again. Kisses … then from Makkox to Maalox is a moment. # 25settembrevotoLega “. So Matteo Salvini on Twitter comments on the interview with the cartoonist of Propaganda live.

Makkox’s reply is ready: “After Mattarella’s letter of compliments, the second greatest satisfaction of my life is: Salvini’s card (which I will print and get signed in one of his future meetings as a minister on tour for Italy, if I don’t load the digos first :))) “, jokes the cartoonist.

But the leader of the League also has it for the agreement reached by the center-left: “All together passionately. #Pattoperlapoltrona”, he writes on Twitter, posting a photo-montage with eleven politicians of the camp, starting with Enrico Letta.