The election campaign starts on Tuesday (16). And the battle for voter preference is always reflected in financial assets. “The electoral scenario is a factor of uncertainty for investments”, said Eliz Sapucaia, from Terra Investimentos. “A change of government can change the direction of the country’s economic policy.” The financial market prefers candidates aligned with the balance of public accounts and liberal principles. When polls show greater probabilities of winning these theses, stocks tend to go up. At the same time, the exchange rate falls. When the opposite occurs, the movement is reversed. That’s the theory.

A good demonstration is the behavior of stocks in the last two presidential elections. In 2018, the prospect of the election of a pro-market candidate made the Ibovespa rise 8.7% during the election campaign, which ran from August 16 to October 28. In the previous election, however, the expectation of continuity in the policies of former president Dilma Rousseff made the Ibovespa fall 6.6% between July 4 and October 27. “Variable income tends to suffer more in this period, as it is the most sensitive in the face of uncertainties”, said André Kitahara, macro portfolio manager at AZ Quest.

This year, if there are two rounds, the name of the new president will only be known on October 30th. To protect its assets (or gain from uncertainty), DINHEIRO asked experts which are the best investment candidates. For the equity analyst at Inv, João Abdouni, two stocks may start to suffer as of next week: those of Petrobras and those of Banco do Brasil. “The shares may have large variations in the next two months, as the market expectation is for a good distribution of dividends in a new Bolsonaro administration, which may not happen in an eventual Lula government”, said the expert.

Abdouni said the fate of the two companies is very uncertain. If Lula wins the election, shares tend to fall, but if Bolsonaro is victorious, shares may rise with the expectation of generous dividends. In the meantime, his recommendation is for the investor to be careful. “The ideal is to diversify, dedicating 50% to fixed income and 50% to variable income”, he said. Eliz Sapucaia, from Terra Investimentos, agrees. She recommended diversifying investments in different modalities, such as stocks, fixed income, real estate funds and cryptocurrencies (see the table). “Diversification across multiple asset classes is what can safely guarantee the investor an average return in turbulent times,” she said.

The analyst warned that fixed income also poses risks to investors. “The major influencing factor would be inflation, since in the country the main instrument used to contain it is the maintenance of the interest rate”, she said. Therefore, the recommendation of experts is to diversify within fixed income. “Investors should go for floating-rate, fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds,” she said.

STRATEGY How to diversify? The experts consulted by DINHEIRO assess that the electoral campaign period is relatively short in terms of resource allocation, which makes it difficult to assemble strategies. Kitahara of Az Quest said one strategy that could prove profitable after the votes are counted is fixed-rate fixed-income securities. As there is a high perception of inflation risks on the part of investors, these papers are providing rich returns for the investor. “The Selic rate is high, and investing in fixed rate bonds guarantees this performance for a long time,” she said.

Eliz, from Terra Investimentos, has assembled a portfolio that ranges from traditional alternatives — such as Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB) — to modern ones, such as cryptoassets. In floating CDBs, she said, it is possible to find returns of up to 107% of market interest measured by the CDI without taking large credit risks. In the case of fixed-rate securities, there are returns of 14.50% to 14.75% per year. Those who want to protect themselves from inflation can opt for bank bonds with low credit risk that pay inflation plus premiums of 8% per year. Applications in crypto assets must be made in two investment funds, the first is Hashdex 20 Nasdaq Crypto, in addition to Hashdex 40 Nasdaq Crypto. With this recommendation, the expectation is for a yield of 12.7% per year.