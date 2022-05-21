Victoria City.- The Doctor Americo VillarrealMorena’s candidate for governor of Tamaulipas, was accused of “agreeing with organized crime” by the PRI Roberto Madrazo.

The former PRI candidate for the presidency of Mexico posted on Twitter that Dr. Villarreal proposed to stop fighting crime to focus on the “causes.”

“Morena’s candidate for governor of Tamaulipas @Dr_AVillarreal proposes to stop fighting organized #crime to focus on “the causes.” Several in Morena think the same. It is evident that Morena has made an agreement with organized crime to win the #elections,” the PRI member wrote on social networks.

This accusation is added to the existing ones against the candidate of the coalition “Together We Will Make History in Tamaulipas”, because last week Marko Cortes demanded that the Prosecutor’s Office carry out an exhaustive investigation against Villarreal for alleged links with huachicoleros leaders.

Roberto Madrazo accuses Américo Villarreal of agreeing with organized crime. Twitter

The national president of the National Action Party (PAN) published a statement on his social networks where he assumes his position in the face of the accusations against the Morena candidate. The brief was released after the publication of a Texas news outlet that accused Villarreal’s son of receiving large amounts of money from people who are dedicated to fuel theft in Mexico.

“National Action once again demands that the Attorney General of the Republic and the Electoral Crimes Prosecutor investigate and sanction the links indicated between an illegal fuel trafficking network between leaders and candidates of Morena, I am referring to Mario Delgado and Américo Villarreal, with Sergio Carmona, huachicolero leader from Tamaulipas”, pointed out the leader of Acción Nacional.