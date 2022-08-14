98 political subjects have presented 101 symbols between Friday and Sunday at the Viminale electoral office ahead of the elections on 25 September. The symbol of the ‘Italy of Rights – De Pierro’ list is the last of the registered marks displayed on the bulletin board, the one hundred and first. The offices of the Ministry of the Interior opened again today from 8 to 16 in view of the political elections of 25 September 2022. Today was the last day, from tomorrow it will be a mid-August work for the officials of the ministry, who will have to check the documents to then allow, on Tuesday, the sending of notifications to the individual subjects who have deposited the badges, with any requests for additions.

THE SYMBOLS DEPOSITED – These are Pli Italian Liberal Party, Maie – Italian Associative Movement abroad with Merlo, Holy Roman Catholic Empire, Liga Veneta Repubblica, MPL-Libertas Political Movement, Italian National Union Party, Action-Italia Viva-Calenda, Mastella Noi di Central Europeans, Lega-Salvini Premier, De Luca Mayor of Italy-South calls North, Moderates, Orange Vests – Italian Catholic Union, South calls North-Giarrusso, Party Pensioners in the Center, Panzironi-for Health Revolution, For Italy with Paragone-Italexit, Gay Party Lgbt +, Christian Democracy, PCI, Naturalism-International Movement, Vita, Südtiroler Volkspartei, Movimento delle Libertà, Sardinian Action Party, Movimento Poeti d’Azione, Popolo Idea Libertà, Let’s change !, Innovation Italy, Free , Ppa-Popolo VAT numbers, Moviment Friûl, Communist Workers’ Party, New Italy, Liberal Democracy, Party of Madness, The light of the South -Giusy Papale, Long live freedom-Giunta Presidente, People of Italy- Free supportive people, Use-United States of Europe of the member states of the Euro, Italian Republican Party, Italian Liberal Party Pli, Marco Pannella List, Forza Italia-Berlusconi President, Alternative for Italy-No Green Pass, Forza del Popolo – Musso Premier, Italy itself awakens, Moderate Italy, We Moderates, Alternative, Christian Democracy, Popular Alternative, Party of Europeans and Liberals, Forza Nuova – Apf, Civic Commitment-Di Maio, People like us, Esseritari, Movimento National technician for peace, Christian Democracy, Social Democracy SD, Southern Italy, Lega per Italia, Fourth pole, South American Union of Italian emigrants, Italian Federalist Party, Green and Left Alliance, Più Eco, Italy II civilization science beauty, Fratelli d’Italia with Giorgia Meloni, Valore Liberal, Movement for the establishment of Christian scientific socialism – No to the forensic case, Lega per Salvini premier, Forza Italia, Brothers of Italy, New Socialist Party o Psi, Christian Democracy, 5-Star Movement, Democratic Party Democratic and Progressive Italy, United Right, Italy of Values, United Italy, Independent National Organized Animal Rights Defense, Renaissance, United Popular Catholics, Peretti-Liberal Catholic Democracy, Popular Union with De Magistris , Libertas Political Movement, Together, Sovereign and Popular Italy, European Liberal Social Democracy, Referendum and Democracy with Cappato, Movimento del Vento, Animalist Party UCDL, Party of Catholics, More Europe, We go forward, Palamara beyond the system, Tomaso Picchioni, Italians with Draghi Rinascimento, Up with de Magistris and Italy of rights – De Pierro.

The Democratic Party handed over two badges, one for Italy and one for abroad, and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra filed, in addition to the national one, two variants for linguistic minorities.