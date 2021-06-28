The political communication model, approved with the electoral reform of 2007, reached in the most recent electoral process 2020-2021 a bombardment of 55.4 million spots transmitted day and night through electronic media, a measure that is cquestioned by specialists and radio and television dealers.

From 6:00 a.m. to midnight, a daily average of 330,000 messages from political parties and the National Electoral Institute (INE) were broadcast by 3,471 stations –that is, 2 thousand 60 radio stations and 1,371 television channels–in all the country.

Although the legislation passed 14 years ago after the post-electoral conflict of 2006 prohibits parties and individuals from buying spaces for political promotion on radio and television, an analysis by the Centro de Estudios Espinosa Yglesias and Integralia Consultores maintains that the spots have a commercial value, as they cannot be taken advantage of by the federal, state and municipal governments, nor by other advertisers.

“According to a catalog of commercial rates for radio and television stations prepared by Informational Efficiency, a Mexican company that monitors the media, the commercial value of the little more than 22 million spots distributed among political parties during the 2011-2012 electoral process –in pre-campaigns and campaigns– it could amount to 884 thousand 790 million pesos, “he says.

The study “Strengths and weaknesses of the Mexican electoral system: 2000-2012” published in 2013 admits that broadcasters routinely offer deep discounts to high-volume customers and parties are likely to they would have had to pay between 132 billion and 176 billion pesos for the spots broadcast in campaigns and pre-campaigns during 2011 and 2012.

“From any perspective, these figures are much higher than the 1,335 million pesos reported by the parties in 2006,” he points out.

For the so-called largest election in history this year, the political parties and the electoral authority had 14.7 million spots in pre-campaign; 19.6 million, inter-campaign; 19.8 million, in campaign, and 1.3 exclusively for the INE during the reflection period and the election day, to add 55.4 million. Of that grand total, 35 million capsules of 30 seconds each corresponded to the political forces and candidates in contention for 21 thousand counts.

In accordance with electoral laws, during all stages of the federal electoral process the INE was assigned 70 percent of the time of the Stateor available on radio and television, while the remaining 30 percent was divided equally among the electoral authorities.

Each of the radio concessionaires had to allocate six minutes and seven seconds of every 51 minutes on the air for the propagation of messages, while the television stations made four minutes and 55 seconds available for every 41 minutes.

The national catalog of stations is made up of 3 thousand 431 stations, of which 2 thousand 60 correspond to radio, with 1,410 commercial and 650 public concessions, as well as 1,371 television channels with 900 commercial and 471 public concessions.

dmr