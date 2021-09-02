Santiago del Estero unified its 2021 electoral calendar with the mid-term elections at the national level, so that on November 14, both will be voted for renew seats in Congress how much for consecrate the new provincial authorities.

In this way, in addition to electing aspiring national deputies, Santiago residents will vote for governor positions, lieutenant governor, 40 provincial deputies, 137 municipal commissions and mayors in the cities of Atamisqui and Clodomira. This was announced by Gerardo Zamora, who will go for his fourth term at the head of the province.

Regarding the national elections, there will be two appointments they will have with the polls: on September 12, with the completion of the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO), and on November 14, when the general elections for the consecration of the new legislators will take place.

These dates were modified by law after an agreement between the different political forces, which took into account the exceptionality of the health emergency generated by the pandemic of coronavirus and they postponed the elections that were originally scheduled for August 8 (PASO) and October 24 (general).

On November 14, Governor Gerardo Zamora will seek reelection. (Juano Tesone)

In national elections, the Chamber of Deputies will renew 127 seats. The one that risks the most is the opposition bloc: of its 115 seats, Together for Change renews 60. For the ruling party it will be the opportunity to nurture a legislative volume. With 119 deputies, 10 of his own quorum, he risks 51.

At Senate 24 benches will be up for grabs: there are 15 from the Frente de Todos, 8 from Together for Change and one from the Federal Interblock, which was left in the hands of María Alejandra Vucasovich, a replacement for the late Carlos Reutemann.

What is voted in Santiago del Estero

Will be resolved the renewal of three seats in the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, whose mandates to expire on December 10 belong to representatives of the Front of All: they are those of Norma Abdala de Matarazzo, Bernardo José Herrera and María Luisa Montoto de Rogel; these last two go for the renovation.



Silvia Sayago will head the list of deputies for the Santiago ruling party.

In the two rounds of national elections there is a registry of 34,330,557 citizens, according to data published by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE). That number represents an increase of 7.06% compared to the voters in 2019, which at that time were 32,064,323 citizens able to vote.

In Santiago del Estero there will be 778,455 voters able to go to the polls, which represents 2.27 percent of the country. The province of Buenos Aires continues to be the district with the largest electoral volume: with its 12,704,518 voters, it accounts for 37%.

Total there will be 10 forces that will participate with lists of candidates for national deputies of the primaries to be held on September 12: three fronts and five games. In addition, in two sectors, the Juntos por el Cambio front and the Unite por la Libertad y la Dignidad (Unite por la Libertad y la Dignidad) party, there will be internal competition.



Facundo Pérez Carletti and Marcelo Lugones, candidates for deputies of Together for Change.

The Civic Front for Santiago, made up of the PJ, Federal Party, Justice and Freedom Movement, Victory Party, Center Social Party, Kolina, New Alternative, FE, Celeste and White Union and Neighborhood Movement and Action Party, postulates the current deputy as the first candidate provincial, Silvia Sayago.

The Renovating Front, meanwhile, launched the candidacy of the current mayor of the city of La Banda Pablo Mirolo, and the alliance Together for Change He will also settle his candidacies internally, among the list he leads Facundo Perez Carletti (Together) and the one who heads Marcelo lugones (Santiago changes).

Unite for Dignity and Freedom will compete in the PASO on September 12 with two internal lists: “Cruzada Santiagueña”, which proposes to Luciano Paván, Lorena Flores de Castaño and Aníbal Cabán; and Libertarian Voices SDE, which leads to José María Robledo, María Cecilia Infante del Castaño and Álvaro Maximiliano Salazar.



Pablo Mirolo, candidate for deputy for the Renewal Front.

The Workers’ Left Front-Unity leads as a candidate to Maria “Chabela” Olivera, and Free from the South apply to Marianella Lezana Hid.