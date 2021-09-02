In the mid-term elections of 2021, national deputies will be renewed in Formosa, but they will also come into play provincial and municipal legislators, in a district where Peronism only once won fewer votes than one of its rivals since the return of democracy in 1983.

There will be two appointments that the people of Formosa will have with the ballot boxes: on September 12, with the completion of the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO), and on November 14, when the general elections for the consecration of the new legislators will take place.

These dates were modified by law after an agreement between the different political forces, which took into account the exceptionality of the health emergency generated by the pandemic of coronavirus and they postponed the elections that were originally scheduled for August 8 (PASO) and October 24 (general).

In national elections, the Chamber of Deputies will renew 127 seats. The one that risks the most is the opposition bloc: of its 115 seats, Together for Change renews 60. For the ruling party it will be the opportunity to nurture a legislative volume. With 119 deputies, 10 of his own quorum, he risks 51.

At Senate 24 benches will be put into play: there are 15 of the Front of All, 8 of Together for the Change and one of the Federal Interblock, which was in the hands of María Alejandra Vucasovich, replacement of the late Carlos Reutemann.

Ramiro Fernández Patri will seek to renew the bench for the Frente de Todos.

In Formosa, Peronism has not been down in an election since 1999. In that year Gildo Insfran he obtained his first re-election, but the justicialismo obtained fewer votes than the Alliance in the race for the national deputies. Anyway, and as the Law of Mottos was in force, the PJ took two of the three seats that were at stake.

What is voted in Formosa

In the two rounds of national elections there is a registry of 34,330,557 citizens, according to data published by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE). That number represents an increase of 7.06% compared to the voters in 2019, which at that time were 32,064,323 citizens able to vote.

Formosa has an electorate of 468,299 people eligible to vote, which represents 1.35% of the country’s total. The province of Buenos Aires continues to be the district with the largest electoral volume: with its 12,704,518 voters, it accounts for 37%.

At the national level, two seats will be renewed in the Chamber of Deputies, which currently belong to Kirchnerist Ramiro Fernández Patri and radical Mario Arce.



Former federal judge Fernando Carbajal, candidate of Together for Free Formosa.

For these elections, the alliances In Front of All, Together for Free Formosa and We Are with You, in addition to the party Principles and Conviction, presented their candidates to deputies.

In the Front of All, Fernández Patri will head the list in search of renewing his bank, and is accompanied by the councilor of the capital Elena García. This alliance is made up of the justicialismo and twelve allied parties.

Together for Formosa Libre, the Formosan variant of macrismo, included in its list former federal judge Fernando Carbajal, who during the pandemic authorized hundreds of habeas corpus to enter the province and declared unconstitutional the Orderly Entry Program established by the provincial government. Carbajal will be accompanied by the lawyer Emilia maciel.



Gabriela Neme, a councilor in the city of Formosa, is a candidate for national deputy for the Frente Somos con Vos.

The third alliance is the Front We are with You, made up of the New Country, the Southern Party and the Socialist Party, which has on its list of candidates the capital city councilor Gabriela Neme and the businessman Luis Bigatti.

Finally the match Principles and Conviction will lead national deputies as pre-candidates to Víctor González and Marta Almada.

In addition to the two benches that are played at the national level,election.