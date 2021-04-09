The president of the Deputies Sergio Massa sent this afternoon the draft of the bill to modify the electoral schedule to postpone the PASO and the general elections for one month to the heads of the congressional interblocks. The Minister of the Interior Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro had promised to send an official project to the authorities of the Lower House during the meeting they had in Congress on Thursday.

The Executive intends move the primaries from August to September 12 and the general ones from October to November 14. The Juntos por el Cambio interblock will analyze the fine print of the official project.

The opposition had asked the ruling party to send its own project, without taking into account those already presented by radicalism deputies as Emiliano Yacobitti and Carla Carrizo, among others. Paradoxically, from the Interior they emphasized that during the meeting “ He spoke promptly of the project of that sector of radicalism.

The project that the ruling party designed – it is not yet clear whether it will be formally sent from the Executive or will have the signature of the Frente de Todos bench – has only six articles.

It formally proposes that the PASO take place on the second Sunday in September and the general ones on the second Sunday in November. The Executive’s project – to which Clarín had access – proposes to modify the electoral schedule for the only time.

The Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro during the meeting with the radical Mario Negri on April 8 in Congress. Photo: Presidency

The Juntos por el Cambio interblock will discuss it and in the coming days the leaders of the first opposition force will meet again to agree on a common position.

In the opposition there are different views on the scope that the reform should have. The toughest sector of the PRO, headed by Patricia Bullrich, wants to adopt the Single Paper Ballot. In the ruling party they believe that the times of the Electoral Chamber are not enough, but they were willing to accept it in the face of the 2023 elections. “The methodology is impractical with an electoral calendar underway,” the Interior Minister said. A sector of the opposition gives him the right. Another claims that ballot printing is the responsibility of political parties and no one else.

From the Civic Coalition, led informally by Elisa Carrió, they welcome the government project. “We are reasonable,” Mauricio Macri said at this week’s JxC meeting.

The Executive’s project also proposes that the officialization of lists and candidacies that mark the formal start of the campaign be 45 days before the election, which represents a reduction of five days with respect to the current schedule. “We must avoid crowding of people and their displacement by public transport and in turn implement the necessary sanitary measures to contain the spread of the virus, “says the official text.

The opposition, meanwhile, intends to form a new Emergency Committee (EOC) of experts to analyze the health situation and to incorporate mathematicians, economists and professionals, as well as infectologists. The initiative was accepted by the ruling party. The boss of the JxC interblock Mario Negri introduced a bill to that effect this week.

The opposition, during the meeting on Tuesday, demanded the repeal of the decree of Mauricio Macri that enabled residents abroad to vote by letter and to expedite the vote of federal forces personnel involved in the campaign command. The ruling party does not foresee changes for the first, but, according to the opposition, it would be willing to review the facilities for the electoral command to vote. In the Executive, for now, they are silent. In the UCR they recognize that at least Macri’s decree, which affected electoral rules, an exclusive matter for Congress, was debatable.

In Together for Change there are doubts. The most intransigent sectors warn about the possibility of a “ambush “of the Government. “And if the epidemiological situation before the STEP is complicated? Are they going to postpone it again? Why can’t the general ones be in October”, they wonder. They also expose the contradiction that means that the political parties called for internal elections – the radicalism of the AMBA in March and the PJ, in May – and that at the same time they decide to delay a national election. Patricia Bullrich is not satisfied with the mere modification of the calendar.

In JxC they choose to unify the discourse after tempers heated up after the meeting called by the Government last week –with Máximo Kirchner, Axel Kicillof, de Pedro and opposition referents– at Casa Rosada in which there was much more than an approach to the subject.

One thing is for sure: there will be no simultaneity of PASO with generals, as Massa suggested. De Pedro ruled it out in front of the opponents.

Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” of Pedro and Sergio Massa, in charge of the official strategy. Photo: Presidency

Strictly speaking, the ruling party would get a special majority -131 votes in Deputies- to modify the electoral schedule. However, the political cost would be very different. “This is Argentina. The President damaged the confidence of the people. He calls us idiots and they summon us for a meeting,” said one of the participants in Thursday’s meeting in Congress.

