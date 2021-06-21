A coalition accumulates difficulties for the economic crisis aggravated by the pandemic, inflation and loss of employment and purchasing power. The other faces disputes for the moment with no resolution in sight, with discussions for the candidacies with origin in the background fight for the leadership of space.

The Front of All and Together for Change faces with tensions the decisive stage of the electoral definitions in the province of Buenos Aires, the main district of the country and in which it will take place again the decisive battle of the next legislative.

The public reappearance of Cristina Kirchner, in a ceremony at the Children’s Hospital of La Plata with Axel Kicillof, worked as a strategy preview campaign of Kirchnerism. The vice president and the governor in center stage, beyond the candidates.

Cristina Kirchner with Axel Kicillof, in a ceremony in La Plata.

As counted Clarion, the fall of the ruling party in the pollss -one that circulated among officials gave a four-point advantage to Juntos por el Cambio en la Provincia- pushed back from Cristina to the scene.

The former president left messages in that speech, such as radicalization in some points such as the reformulation of the health system and a kinder tone in others, when she asked to separate the pandemic and vaccination from the political dispute.

Without definitions on the list, at the moment the names of Fernanda raverta -holder of the ANSeS-, Victoria Tolosa Paz -President of the National Council for Social Policies-, Malena galmarini -director of AySA-, the ministers Gabriel Katopodis -Public Works- and Daniel Arroyo placeholder image -Social Development- and the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero.

With inflation that barely yielded anything in May and stays high, the commitment to advance the vaccination process so that the end of the pandemic boosts activity and the measures to promote a recovery in consumption in electoral terms work as a race against time, 83 days before the primaries.

On the return from the face-to-face classes in the Province also affected the proximity of the climate prior to the legislative ones.

Before that complicated picture For the Frente de Todos, one of the axes will be to raise Mauricio Macri as much as possible to the discussion of the campaign.



The Frente de Todos wants to raise Mauricio Macri to the discussion of the campaign.

“We entered the pandemic with a melted country, without credit, because Macri fled it in four years. That’s why it hurts when we see that Netflix was going to be seen, ”said Máximo Kirchner on Saturday, at the Buenos Aires PJ Congress meeting.

In turn, Together for Change face the discussion for leadership and the definition of the candidacies, in the Province with a commotion fueled by the vacant space of María Eugenia Vidal, the leader who according to the referents in dispute “Ordered” the stage in that district.

The former governor returned from the United States this Sunday and will take a few more days to announce her decision, although everything indicates that if she is a candidate it will be on the City ballot.

With that panorama, it was unleashed and gained strength in recent weeks a strong internal on the PRO.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta seeks to impose Diego Santilli as head of the list of national deputies, which generated the rejection mainly of Jorge Macri, the mayor of Vicente López with aspirations to succeed to Axel Kicillof.

Other leaders scored in that race for 2023, such as Emilio Monzó and Joaquin De La Torre, also resist the landing of the Buenos Aires deputy head of government.

At heart it is a dispute between Rodríguez Larreta and Macri, for the leadership of the space. Former president insiste for Vidal to run in the province and place Patricia Bullrich as head of the ballot in the City.

UCR candidate

In the last week, radicalism broke into the discussion with the attempt to gain more weight from the possibility of taking Facundo Manes as a candidate in the main district of the country.

The neuroscientist still did not confirm that this time he will make the leap to electoral politicsl, although the UCR has already generated a movement that Elisa Carrió joined.

The founder of the Civic Coalition had lunch with Manes at her home in Exaltación de la Cruz, and the next day she caused a shock in Juntos por el Cambio by questioning the “Destrato” from PRO to radicalism and its party.

Both Carrió and Manes, if they are candidates, they will seek to head the ballot. Miguel Pichetto could also fight for a place and Monzó prepares the guarantees and the assembly of a list in tandem with the radical Gustavo Posse.