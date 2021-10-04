Administrative elections 2021, when the counting is still in progress, is looming clear victory in the first round of the center left a Milan with Beppe Sala, a Naples with Gaetano Manfredi ea Bologna with Matteo Lepore. Ballot, however, in Rome among the center-right candidate Enrico Michetti – ahead – and the center-left candidate Roberto Gualtieri. And it is also a ballot in Turin, where the center-left candidate Stefano Lo Russo has the advantage over the center-right candidate Paolo Damilano. Meanwhile, the center-right immediately wins the presidency of Calabria in the first round.

ROME

The official data of the Interior Ministry, relating to the counting of 1,603 sections out of the 2,603 ​​total, confirm in Rome the ballot between the center-right candidate Enrico Michetti, in the lead with 30.56%, and the center-left candidate Roberto Gualtieri with 27%. The outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi, candidate of the M5S, obtained 19.63% and Carlo Calenda 18.86% of the votes.

MILAN

NAPLES

On the basis of the first official data provided by the Interior Ministry, when 185 sections out of 884 were scrutinized, in Naples Gaetano Manfredi, supported by a broad array made up of Pd, Movimento 5 Stelle and other center-left parties, is at 63.46%, the center-right candidate Catello Maresca is at 21.74%, and Antonio Bassolino at 7.64. The final data of the Interior Ministry relating to the turnout for the municipal elections in Naples show a decrease of about 7 points compared to the previous vote. 47.19% of the voters went to the polls against 54.12%.

BOLOGNA

In Bologna, the center-left candidate Matteo Lepore reaches 62.05%, followed by Fabio Battistini (center-right) with 29.55%. These are the partial data of the Interior Ministry when 402 out of 445 sections were scrutinized for the municipal ones in Bologna.

TURIN

Data from the Interior Ministry, referring to 781 sections out of the total 919, confirm in Turin the runoff between the center-left candidate Stefano Lo Russo, with an advantage with 43.72%, and that of the center-right Paolo Damilano, at 38.79%. Valentina Sganga candidate of M5s is at 9.24%.



The ‘Torino Bellissima’ civic list that supports Paolo Damilano is set to become the first party in the center-right coalition. When there are just under 300 seats to be scrutinized, in fact, Torino Bellissima registers 11.26% of the votes. Followed by FdI with 10.64% who obtained 10.64% of the votes in the last regional elections in 2019. The League, at the moment, is the third party with 10.37% of the votes, against 26% obtained in the regional two years ago.

CALABRIA

According to the official data of the Interior Ministry, when 536 sections out of 2,421 have been scrutinized, the center-right candidate Roberto Occhiuto is in the lead for the leadership of the Calabria Region with 54.84% of the votes. The candidate of the center left Amalia Bruni at 28.38%, Luigi De Magistris at 15.27%. The turnout for the regional elections in Calabria is practically identical to the previous call to the polls. The final data of the Interior Ministry give in fact a definitive turnout of 44.36% against the previous 44.33%.

MUNICIPAL INFLUENCE

Peak turnout in the 2021 municipal elections, with Rome and Milan under 50% of voters. In the capital, according to the final data of the Interior Ministry, 48.83% of the voters went to the polls against 57.03% in the previous municipal elections. In Milan, 47.69% of those entitled to vote voted against 54.65%. In Naples, 47.19% of the voters presented themselves to the polls against 54.12% in the previous consultations. Bologna exceeds 50%: at the polls 51.16% of the voters, with a clear decrease compared to 59.66% of the previous municipal elections. In Turin, according to data from the Interior Ministry, a decrease of about 9 points compared to the previous vote. 48.06% of the voters went to the polls against 57.18%.

