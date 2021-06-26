In the midst of the debate over the creation of lists within Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich advances with her own agenda. And from her role as president of the PRO, this Friday sat down to dialogue with the main references of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires: the mayors.

The meetings were held in two rounds and showed the former Minister of National Security trying to articulate ideas and bring positions closer to the communal chiefs.

In the first turn, he was seen with the PRO mayors closest to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, like Héctor Grindetti, from Lanús, Julio Garro, from La Plata, and Diego Valenzuela, from Tres de Febrero. The meeting was at the PRO headquarters in Buenos Aires, and Bullrich, as the host, was accompanied by Gerardo Milman, who was a key official in his Security management, from 2015 to 2019.

In times of unit searches for the assembly of lists, “consensus” and “strengthen” were the words that prevailed in the message on the Twitter accounts published by both Bullrich and the mayors with whom he was quoted.

“I met with the mayors of the province of Buenos Aires @JulioGarro, @Nestorgrindetti, @Dievalen and @ GMilman. As always, we work together in the search for consensus and agreements to represent people who want to progress,” Bullrich tweeted.

It should be remembered that the leader is one of the PRO referents with the best level of positive image and aspires to lead the ballot of candidates for deputies in the City of Buenos Aires. This week, he was absent from the meeting of the Together for Change table, in what was interpreted as a sign of internal unrest within the opposition coalition

Shortly after seeing the mayors most closely related to larretismo, Bullrich showed himself with the communal chiefs closest to former president Mauricio Macri. It was in Vicente López, where participated in a walk together with the municipal chief Jorge Macri, his peer Captain Sarmiento Javier Iguacel, the one from July 9, Mariano Barroso, and the one from San Antonio Areco Francisco Ratto. Also present were Milman, the Buenos Aires senator Juan Pablo Allan, and the president of the Youth PRO for the province of Buenos Aires, Verónica Barbieri, among others present.

“Together we will continue to seek the unity of our space, consolidating an alternative for all and strongly defending the causes of freedom, work and the republic,” Bullrich posted on Twitter, in a message that most of the attendees replicated. summit.