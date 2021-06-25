María Eugenia Vidal and Patricia Bullrich, potential rivals in the City’s primaries, did not attend the meeting of the national board of Together for Change on Wednesday.

The former governor was serving the isolation for having returned from the United States over the weekend and a virtual class at the UBA was the argument for not connecting from her home.

The PRO holder was absent due to a personal problem, although with her absence also expressed his discomfort because of how the PRO has been processing the intern, that is, the dispute for leadership between Mauricio Macri and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The meeting of the Juntos por el Cambio table, without Patricia Bullrich and María Eugenia Vidal.

“First we have to solve ourselves, and then go discuss Together for Change. If not, it doesn’t make too much sense ”, they told about Bullrich, and they pointed out that in fact there were almost no specific definitions in the meeting.

Perhaps the only one was not to change the name of the space at the national level (in many provinces it is called something else).

On the dilemma to define the candidacies, and less on the duel between Macri and Rodríguez Larreta, there was no progress in such a well-attended meeting.

The referents of the table proclaimed “unity”, although the next day the Buenos Aires head of government advanced with his plan to launch Diego Santilli in the province, against the intention of the former president. Macri insists that Vidal would be the best candidate in that territory, beyond their determination not to run there.

Bullrich was determined to be a candidate in the City, even if he had to contest an intern. The return of Vidal to the Capital puts those aspirations at risk.

The former Buenos Aires governor and Buenos Aires vice chief seeks avoid a dispute, with the claim that Rodríguez Larreta has the right to choose his candidate in the district he leads.

Bullrich showed willing to start a negotiation -they had already been holding meetings with the mayor of Buenos Aires-, although he would not accept to resign the first place of the ballot.

“Of course she is open to dialogue, she is the president of the party,” they said close to the former Minister of Security.

Look also