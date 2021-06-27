In the second electoral test of the year – three weeks ago the local Front of Concord prevailed in Misiones – Governor Gerardo Morales seeks to obtain in Jujuy a result that boosts your national aspirations and it functions as an accolade for radicalism, in the attempt to gain centrality and a greater weight in the discussions with the PRO in Together for Change. In the event that the expected triumph is confirmed, the president tries to bring together the main referents of the UCR and Facundo Manes, in another sign that the neuroscientist is heading to make the leap to electoral politics.

The contagion of Juan Manuel López, deputy of the Civic Coalition and member of the national board of Together for Change, left some presences in suspense. The initial idea was that Alfredo Cornejo, Mario Negri and Luis Naidenoff, strong men of the party, and also Manes and Martín Lousteau, the letters in the province of Buenos Aires and the City with which the UCR tries to regain prominence and relevance in the opposition coalition.

Morales was one of the promoters of the bet for Manes in this electoral turn. “For the next president to be radical, the time to stop the game is now. We need a competitive candidate in Buenos Aires ”, the governor of Jujuy asked the neurologist at a dinner, prior to the meeting in the National Committee, which was also attended by his brother Gastón -conventional of the UCR- and Maximiliano Abad, head of the Province Committee.

Manes did not confirm his candidacy, although the radicals take it as fact, at this time with the perspective of face in the primaries to another list headed by Diego Santilli. With the PRO in full internal dispute, to take advantage of that scenario and with an eye on 2023, Morales also proposes Lousteau as a candidate this year in the Capital. “If the City wants it, it has to win it. They are not going to give it to them, and this is the opportunity ”, works as an argument.

Morales already expressed his aspiration to fight for the presidency and criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “We have had the experience of heads of government who later fail when they have to face the government of the country, because they don’t know it ”. A few days ago he also considered the PRO discussions as “an empty soap opera.” At the end of the year he will seek to succeed Cornejo as head of radicalism.

“We have a plebiscite. I ask you to accompany the management. I need more legislators, to help me”Morales assured at the close of the virtual campaign. Currently the ruling party has 21 of 48 deputies (half is renewed) and reaches the majority with the Peronist sector led by Vice Carlos Haquim. In this choice will play 13 seats. The first candidate for Cambia Jujuy will be Omar Gutiérrez, coordinator of the Emergency Operational Committee for the pandemic.

Morales was reelected in 2019 with 43.76%. In this election he will seek to exceed that figure and in turn make a wide difference to the second. The lieutenant governor comes apart with the Jujuy First Front, with a ballot headed by René Casas and Susana Haquim, in a strategy to capture votes with different offers. Morales and his vice are in their second term and will not be able to appear in 2023, which opened the dispute over the succession.

Peronism goes divided into multiple ballots. The Frente de Todos nominates Pedro Belizán, current provincial legislator. Another list, Todos por Jujuy -also aligned with the national government-, is headed by Carlos De Aparici. Martín Palmieri is running for Unity for Victory and José Luis Martiarena for Jujuy May. Alberto Fernández took a photo of himself in Salta with the candidates from Unidad para la Victoria, close to Tupac Amaru, although Milagro Sala questioned the President: “In a national government in Jujuy we continue worse than with Macri”.

Then Santiago Cafiero came out to deny an agreement with Morales. “There’s a harassment and use of the figure of Milagro Sala which is done permanently by the governor, ”said the Chief of Staff.

Alejandro Vilca will be the first candidate of the Left Front, as in other legislatures with expectations of fulfilling a good election. With a standard of 570,879 Jujuy qualified to vote, councilors will also be elected in 26 municipalities. Due to the pandemic, 664 tables and 130 voting places were added, and there will be temperature controls on income. A participation of less than the 75% average of the last elections is expected.

