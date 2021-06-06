The second round of the 2021 General Elections have been taking place this Sunday, so millions of Peruvians go to the polls to be part of the democracy party . In that sense, the main characters of the local entertainment also exercised their right to vote and shared it with their followers through social networks.

Melissa Paredes

The national model and actress did not show up at her polling station like other characters, but she did use her Instagram account to denounce the possible frauds that have occurred during election day. Rodrigo Cuba’s partner shared a complaint from one of his followers, who claimed that there were irregularities in the ballot papers at Markham School.

Janet barboza

The television host revealed in the stories of the popular social network her identity document with the classic sticker that is awarded after voting. “Ready, Peruvian brothers,” he wrote about his snapshot with his ID.

Janet Barboza participated in the second round.

Natalia Salas

The national actress shared a tender family photo after having participated in this second electoral round. As it is recalled, the former driver of America was vaccinated in recent days against COVID-19 after having one of the rare diseases established as a priority by the Minsa.

Natalia Salas went to vote as a family.

Natalie Vertiz

The former reality girl attended her local suffrage accompanied by Yako Eskenazi and her youngest son. Natalie also shared different indications on her Instagram stories about the ballot papers and how they will be valid in the final count.

Cristian Rivero

The host who will reappear in the new season of La Voz Perú reminded all his followers of the use of the double mask and face shield before going to vote. “Today do not forget: double mask, easy protector, alcohol pen,” wrote the actor.

Cristian Rivero went to vote well protected against COVID-19.

Jasmine pinedo

The national model made it clear that her vote was for the Fuerza Popular candidate after her extensive message on Instagram. “I am confident that tomorrow we will celebrate that communism did not win and that together we will continue to advance! At our pace, with a lot to solve, but vigilant and eager for forceful changes! ”, He indicated.

Jazmin Pinedo spoke on Instagram about the elections.

Famous in the elections, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República bulletin and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.