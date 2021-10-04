“Today, in 2009, the M5S was born, but I believe that today’s date also marks the end of the Movement”. Like this Maria Elena Boschi, guest of Porta a Porta. In the morning, on Twitter, Beppe Grillo’s post for the anniversary of the foundation of the Movement.

“12 years ago we did the impossible. Now we have to do what is necessary!”, Wrote the pentastellato guarantor in the post, who accompanied him with a photo of him together with Gianroberto Casaleggio, co-founder of the M5S who died in 2016.