Elections, the big coalitions are only two: center-right and center-left

The first stage of the electoral process is over. At 4 pm, 101 symbols were deposited at the Viminale, and there are 98 political subjects. The marks are 101, because ” Pd. Democratic and progressive Italy ‘presented a slightly different symbol for foreign constituencies (the words’ Democratic and progressive Italy’ are in italics instead of block letters). ‘Alleanza Verdi Sinistra’ also presented symbols in German and Slovenian for the districts of Trentino Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia. In 2018, 103 symbols were deposited.

The vast majority of them will have to collect signatures to be on the ballot papers. The lists will be presented in the various Courts of Appeal on Sunday 21 and Monday 22 August. There are only two large coalitions: center-right and center-left. Third pole and M5s compete with a single symbol and without any ally. The center-right runs in Italy with a common program and with four symbols: FdI, Lega, FI and Noi moderati. Each force has its own political leader. Abroad, the centrists will pass their hand and there will be a unitary symbol ‘Salvini-Berlusconi-Meloni’. The center-left runs in Italy and abroad with four symbols: ‘Pd. Democratic and progressive Italy ‘, Civic commitment,’ Green Left Alliance ‘, + Europe. Each force has its own political leader and program.

The third pole of Action and Italy alive has a single symbol and is not in any coalition. The political leader is Carlo Calenda. M5s runs alone in Italy and abroad. The political leader is Giuseppe Conte. Clemente Mastella will collect the signatures to present his wife Sandra in the uninominal for the Chamber in Benevento (Noi di centro). Cateno De Luca will try to run in the uninominal in Sicily (South calls north). Roberto Fiore hopes that Forza Nuova can be exempted from the collection of signatures, by virtue of the connection with the European far-right association Apf. ‘Popular union with De Magistris’ claims to have already collected the necessary signatures for Lazio.

The 2022 political elections record the news of a former Prime Minister and a foreign minister in office, albeit resigning, who personally deposit their symbol at the Interior Ministry. They are Giuseppe Conte and Luigi Di Maio. The deputy president of the Senate also works in the electoral office of the Ministry of the Interior Roberto Calderoli (for the League it is a consolidated tradition), the undersecretary to the Prime Minister Bruno Tabacci (Civic commitment), the ex-Keeper Clemente Mastella and the ex prosecutor Antonio Ingroia, protagonist of the Dell’Utri trial and presenter with Marco Rizzo of the symbol ‘sovereign and popular Italy’. The only political forces that have put their European family in the symbol are FI (Ppe), Action-Iv (Renew Europe), ‘Left Green Alliance’ (Green Europe, European Green Party), Forza Nuova (Apf).

The personalization of the policy is preponderant. 26 symbols contain the name of a leader: Merlo (Maie), Calenda, Mastella, Salvini, Cateno De Luca, Giarrusso, Panzironi (Health revolution), Pappalardo / Presutti (Orange vests), Paragone (Italexit), Nappi (Naturalists), Lista Pannella, Berlusconi, Adinolfi / Di Stefano (Alternative for Italy), Lupi / Toti / Brugnaro, Musso (Forza del people), Di Maio (Civic commitment), Meloni, Papale (Southern light), Salvini-Berlusconi-Meloni (center-right abroad), Sgarbi (Renaissance), De Magistris, Peretti (Liberal Catholic Democracy), Cappato (Referendum and democracy), Bonino, Palamara (Beyond the system) and Draghi (the symbol is ‘Italiani con Draghi. Rinascimento’ but at Palazzo Chigi they know nothing of this mark. The ‘Italiani con Draghi. Rinascimento’ symbol, deposited in the afternoon at the Viminale, is “an initiative that has no endorsement from Draghi and therefore does not meet the transparency requirements”. This is what is learned at Palazzo Chigi. The symbol could therefore be canceled by the Interior Ministry). Marco Cappato intends to collect the necessary signatures only in digital mode.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Mario Draghi so that the elections are not undemocratic – Cappato tells journalists – 60,000 signatures are needed throughout the country for to be able to participate in elections and we ask to be able to use digital signatures to revitalize democracy. As is already the case with referendums, digital signatures must be valid to participate in political elections. We will only collect signatures in digital mode. We ask Draghi to equate referendum and political elections. “By August 16, the Interior Ministry will decide in the first instance on ‘duplicates’: there are four Christian Democracies, two Pli, two ‘South calls North’, two Popular Unions with De Magistris; an Italian Communist Party and a Communist Workers’ Party; various lists that include the word ‘moderates’. Interested parties will be able to adapt and modify the contested symbol by 18 August or file an appeal with the National Electoral Office at the Court of Cassation.

