As in every midterm election, the spotlight is on Congress. The Front of All renews 51 deputies and 15 senators, while Together for Change is defeated 59 seats in the Lower House and 8 in the Upper House. But behind those numbers are some of the main legislative swords of the ruling party and the opposition.

The two women closest to the vice president Cristina Kirchner ends her term: Anabel Fernández Sagasti from Mendoza and María de los Angeles Sacnun from Santa Fe.

The first chairs the Agreement Commission, which deals with the specifications sent by the Executive and was never called to initiate the process of designating the candidate for attorney for the President, Daniel Rafecas.

Anabel Fernández Sagasti and Cristina Kirchner

Sacnun, for his part, presides over Constitutional Affairs, where key debates such as the one on the Judicial reform and the modification to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Both legislators would seek to renew their place.

The bank of Carlos Caserio, man of confidence of the President. Although at the beginning he had started the administration with the left foot by pointing out that in the Senate there would be two pro-government blocs – “one based on Alberto Fernández and the other that responds to Cristina Kirchner,” he said. was amalgamated to the unit of the Front of All and chairs the commission through which most projects pass: Budget.

It also aims to compete against the Peronism of Governor Juan Schiaretti for renew your bank.

Among the senators that Juntos por el Cambio puts into play, on the other hand, are Silvia Elías de Pérez from Tucumán and Laura Rodríguez Machado from Córdoba –two of the harshest voices in the opposition in the enclosure- and the Mendoza Julio Cobos, who maybe jump to the Chamber of Deputies.



Senator Laura Rodríguez Machado (PRO-Córdoba).

The radical Pampean Juan Carlos Marino is also defeated, who He has been a senator for 18 years and in 2019 he was dismissed from a case for alleged sexual abuse started by a congressional employee. He already anticipated that it will not seek renewal.

The former governor of Santa Fe, Carlos Reutemann, who has a monoblock but plays as an ally of Together for Change ends his term. He is currently on leave because he is recovering from Covid after two weeks in intensive care.

In Deputies, the Everyone’s Front faces the renewal of the Buenos Aires Gabriela Cerruti (who already announced that neither will it seek to renew); by Carlos Heller (who with 80 years Stoic chaired the Budget Commission -the most moved- in the middle of the pandemic and will seek to renew); and Leopoldo Moreau, who from the Intelligence Oversight Bicameral pushed investigations and complaints against the government of Mauricio Macri for a “systematic illegal intelligence plan.”



The economist Fernanda Vallejos, during the Buenos Aires campaign in 2017. Behind, Cristina Kirchner, with whom she shared the ballot.

To Fernanda Vallejos, who had headed the Citizen Unity ballot for 2017 with Cristina Kirchner, the mandate also expires.

The albertist Pablo Yedlin, who is a doctor and was key in the debate of most of the projects linked to the pandemic, must renew.

From the sector linked to the Renovation Front led by the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, the seats of José Ignacio de Mendiguren win (on leave since 2019 to preside over BICE) and the expert on pension issues, Mirta Tundis.

Juan López, president of the Civic Coalition block and a henchman of its leader, Elisa Carrió, who would also seek to renew, defeats the block of Together for the Change in Deputies. They also renew the “lilitas” Marcela Campagnoli and Paula Oliveto.



Deputy Juan López, president of the Civic Coalition bloc. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

For the PRO they renew two of the strongest defenders of macrismo: Fernando Iglesias and Luciano Laspina, main economic voice of the block and vice president of the Budget committee.

Graciela Ocaña, who joined Cambiemos in the 2017 election, is also ending her term.

Others who end, within the radicalism, are the missionary Luis Pastori, Gustavo Menna, Brenda Austin and Facundo Suárez Lastra.

The other benches

As already counted Clarion, the minority blocks of Deputies, which during 2020 were the charged with slowing down or allowing government initiatives to advance -because the ruling party does not have its own majority in the Lower House- they put their survival at stake.

The interlock Unity and Federal Equity – informally known as “The Ramones block” by its president, José Luis Ramón from Mendoza – is made up of 6 deputies who were iron allies of the Frente de Todos in key votes. This year there are 4 those whose mandate expires.

On the other hand, in the Federal interblock –Which brings together different political currents and does not usually vote in a unified way- renew 7 of its 11 members: three of the four Cordobes who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti, a progressive from Santa Fe, a Lavagnista and two Justicialists.

